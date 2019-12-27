The share capital of Prime Office A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 30 December 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060137594 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Prime Office ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 3,493,314 shares (DKK 174,665,700) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 300,000 shares (DKK 15,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 3,793,314 shares (DKK 189,665,700) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 182 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 50 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: PRIMOF ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 55880 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=751516