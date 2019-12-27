Babcock Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.'s (NYSE: BW) (B&W) Scotland-based subsidiary, Diamond Power Specialty Limited (DPSL), has been awarded two contracts to supply sootblowers and furnace cleaning systems for two coal-fired power plants under construction in Asia. The combined value of these contracts is more than $4 million.

DPSL will design and supply HydroJet intelligent furnace cleaning systems and sootblower systems for four boilers. The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the facilities in 2021 and 2022.

"Diamond Power boiler cleaning systems are known worldwide as the most advanced and dependable technologies in the industry," said B&W Chief Executive Officer Kenny Young. "Whether for new-build coal plants like these important projects in Asia, or as replacements and upgrades to existing plants, our Diamond Power subsidiary can supply cost-effective and high-performing boiler cleaning and ash-handling technologies."

Diamond Power boiler cleaning systems are available in steam/air, high pressure water, and dual-media air heater cleaning configurations. The company's specialized designs and configurations meet customer needs for precision, reliability and efficiency.

About B&W

Headquartered in Barberton, Ohio, Babcock Wilcox is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on Twitter @BabcockWilcox and learn more at www.babcock.com.

About Diamond Power Specialty Limited

Based in Dumbarton, Scotland, DPSL is a subsidiary of Babcock Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. DPSL engineers and manufactures boiler cleaning, ash-handling and associated equipment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191227005041/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Megan Wilson

Vice President, Corporate Development Investor Relations

Babcock Wilcox

704.625.4944 investors@babcock.com

Media Contact:

Ryan Cornell

Public Relations

Babcock Wilcox

330.860.1345 rscornell@babcock.com