

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures are up just marginally after a higher opening Friday morning, with traders taking some profits after recent gains.



However, a weaker dollar is supporting the commodity a bit. The dollar index is down 0.37% at 97.17.



Gold futures for February are up $0.30 at $1,514.70 an ounce.



On Thursday, gold futures for February ended up $9.60, or about 0.6%, at $1,514.40 an ounce, the highest settlement since October 31. On Tuesday, the contract ended up 1.1%.



Positive developments on the trade front continue to aid sentiment and prompt investors to look for riskier assets such as equities. This has resulted in the yellow metal losing some shine after three successive days of gains.



After the two countries reached an agreement in principle recently, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that there will be a signing ceremony with Chinese leader Xi Jinping sometime soon.



On Thursday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said the country is in touch with the U.S. on signing the phase one trade deal.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX