Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 24-December-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 379.69p INCLUDING current year revenue 386.35p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 373.81p INCLUDING current year revenue 380.47p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---