Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 27.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQ3G ISIN: US46630Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: KYM1 
Tradegate
27.12.19
13:55 Uhr
1,318 Euro
-0,007
-0,53 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
VTB BANK PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VTB BANK PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,291
1,330
17:31
1,300
1,319
17:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VTB BANK
VTB BANK PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VTB BANK PJSC GDR1,318-0,53 %