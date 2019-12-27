SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on leveraging supply market analysis solutions to help a premium automobile company to balance between Tier -1 and Tier-2 suppliers.

Project background

The company wanted to analyze the market and find suitable suppliers to source from. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to perform supply market analysis for the test equipment of a specific new technology.

They also wanted to devise a competitive sourcing strategy to address competition arising due to entrants.

"Companies must focus on knowledge-based partnerships and innovation processes to devise strategies to secure and develop their position as a leading firm in the Swedish automobile industry," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a Swedish premium automobile company - adapted the test equipment to suit their testing activities and controlled the product quality. The solution offered helped them to:

Create a balance between Tier -1 and Tier-2 suppliers

Reduce the risk of paying higher to suppliers.

Reduce the risk of paying higher to suppliers.

Outcome: With SpendEdge's supply market analysis solution, the client gained specific insights into the key market players and their role in the market. They analyzed supplier competition and identified prominent suppliers in the market. New geographical markets and possible product supplements or substitutes were identified to secure the supply of the test equipment. The solution offered also helped the client to establish partnerships with several Tier-2 suppliers and pool complimentary skills.

To access the complete case study on how our supply market analysis solutions helped a premium automobile company to share risks and costs, read the complete case study here!

