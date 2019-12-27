The "Sweden Spirits Market Assessment and Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Summary
The Swedish spirits sector is led by the whiskey category in both value and volume terms in 2018 while tequila mezcal is expected to register the fastest value growth during 2018-2023. Food drink specialists accounted for the leading share in the distribution of spirits in the country. Glass is the most commonly pack material used in the sector. Altia Corporation, Diageo plc Pernod Ricard SA are the leading players in the sector.
Our Country Profile report on the spirits sector in Sweden provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.
What else is contained?
- Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013-2023.
- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for brandy, gin genever, liqueur, specialty spirits, whiskey, vodka, tequila with inputs on individual segment share within each sector and the change in their market share forecast for 2018-2023.
- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each sector through distribution channels such as cash carries warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, hypermarkets supermarkets, vending machines, e-retailers, dollar stores, variety stores general merchandise retailers, drug stores pharmacies, and other general retailers.
- Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels in both value and volume terms in 2018.
- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for rigid plastics, glass, flexible packaging, rigid metal and others; pack type data for: specialty container, bottle, tube, tub and others.
Scope
- The Swedish spirits sector is expected to register a negative CAGR of 0.4% by value during 2018-2023
- Whiskey is the largest category in both the value and volume terms in the Swedish spirits sector
- Tequila mezcal category is expected to register fastest growth in value terms during 2018-2023
- Food drink specialists is the largest distribution channel with a volume share of 48.8%
- Altia Corporation, Diageo plc Pernod Ricard SA are the top three companies in the sector
Key Topics Covered:
- Report scope
- Executive summary
- Sweden in the global and regional context
- Sweden in the global and Western Europe spirits sector
- Sweden compared to other leading countries in Western Europe
- Per capita consumption and expenditure Sweden compared to Western Europe and global levels
- Sector analysis spirits
- Country snapshot spirits sector in Sweden
- Value and volume analysis spirits sector in Sweden
- Cross category comparison value and growth rate
- Change in category share by value
- Cross category comparison volume and growth rate
- Change in category share by volume
- Per capita consumption analysis by category
- Category analysis: brandy
- Segment analysis (in value terms): brandy
- Segment analysis (in volume terms): brandy
- Category analysis: gin genever
- Category analysis: liqueurs
- Segment analysis (in value terms): liqueurs
- Segment analysis (in volume terms): liqueurs
- Category analysis: rum
- Segment analysis (in value terms): rum
- Segment analysis (in volume terms): rum
- Category analysis: specialty spirits
- Segment analysis (in value terms): specialty spirits
- Segment analysis (in volume terms): specialty spirits
- Category analysis: tequila mezcal
- Category analysis: vodka
- Segment analysis (in value terms): vodka
- Segment analysis (in volume terms): vodka
- Category analysis: whiskey
- Segment analysis (in value terms): whiskey
- Segment analysis (in volume terms): whiskey
- Distribution analysis
- Distribution channel share analysis: spirits
- Distribution channel share analysis by category
- Competitive landscape
- Leading companies (in volume terms) in the spirits sector, 2018
- Top 5 companies share by brand (in volume terms) in the spirits sector, 2018
- Brand shares of top five companies (in volume terms) by category, 2018
- Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category
- Packaging analysis
- Pack material
- Pack type
- Closure type
- Primary outer type
- Consumergraphics
- Demographic analysis
- Macroeconomic analysis
- Economic summary, labor market trends, and demographic trends
- GlobalData country risk index (GCRI)
- Methodology
- Definitions
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Altia Corporation
- Diageo plc
- Pernod Ricard SA
- William Grant Sons Ltd.
- The Edrington Group Limited
- Arcus As
- Illva Saronno S.p.A.
- Svensk Export Vodka AB
- Brown-Forman Corporation
- Tarpan Fabryka Likierow Sp.Z.o.o
