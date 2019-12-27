The "Germany Spirits Market Assessment and Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The German spirits sector is led by the brandy' category in value terms. However, in volume terms, the sector is led by liqueurs' category. Gin genever' category is expected to register the fastest value and volume growth during 2018-2023. Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading channel for the distribution of spirits in the country. Glass is the most commonly used pack material in the sector. Diageo plc, Pernod Ricard SA and Nordbrand Nordhausen GmbH are the leading players in the German spirits sector.

Our Country Profile report on the spirits sector in Germany provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

The German spirits sector is expected to grow marginally by value during 2018-2023

Brandy is the largest category in value terms in the German spirits sector

Gin genever is expected to register the fastest growth in both value and volume terms during 2018-2023

Hypermarkets supermarkets accounted for the leading share in the distribution of spirits in the country.

Diageo plc, Pernod Ricard SA and Nordbrand Nordhausen GmbH are the top three companies in the sector.

Glass is the most commonly used pack material in the German spirits sector.

Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning

Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rurral-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

