Summary
The German spirits sector is led by the brandy' category in value terms. However, in volume terms, the sector is led by liqueurs' category. Gin genever' category is expected to register the fastest value and volume growth during 2018-2023. Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading channel for the distribution of spirits in the country. Glass is the most commonly used pack material in the sector. Diageo plc, Pernod Ricard SA and Nordbrand Nordhausen GmbH are the leading players in the German spirits sector.
Our Country Profile report on the spirits sector in Germany provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.
Scope
- The German spirits sector is expected to grow marginally by value during 2018-2023
- Brandy is the largest category in value terms in the German spirits sector
- Gin genever is expected to register the fastest growth in both value and volume terms during 2018-2023
- Hypermarkets supermarkets accounted for the leading share in the distribution of spirits in the country.
- Diageo plc, Pernod Ricard SA and Nordbrand Nordhausen GmbH are the top three companies in the sector.
- Glass is the most commonly used pack material in the German spirits sector.
Key Topics Covered:
- Report scope
- Executive summary
- Germany in the global and regional context
- Germany in the global and Western Europe spirits sector
- Germany compared to other leading countries in Western Europe
- Per capita consumption and expenditure Germany compared to Western Europe and global levels
- Sector analysis spirits
- Country snapshot spirits sector in Germany
- Value and volume analysis spirits sector in Germany
- Cross category comparison value and growth rate
- Change in category share by value
- Cross category comparison volume and growth rate
- Change in category share by volume
- Per capita consumption analysis by category
- Category analysis: brandy
- Segment analysis (in value terms): brandy
- Segment analysis (in volume terms): brandy
- Category analysis: gin genever
- Category analysis: liqueurs
- Segment analysis (in value terms): liqueurs
- Segment analysis (in volume terms): liqueurs
- Category analysis: rum
- Segment analysis (in value terms): rum
- Segment analysis (in volume terms): rum
- Category analysis: specialty spirits
- Segment analysis (in value terms): specialty spirits
- Segment analysis (in volume terms): specialty spirits
- Category analysis: tequila mezcal
- Category analysis: vodka
- Segment analysis (in value terms): vodka
- Segment analysis (in volume terms): vodka
- Category analysis: whiskey
- Segment analysis (in value terms): whiskey
- Segment analysis (in volume terms): whiskey
- Distribution analysis
- Distribution channel share analysis: spirits
- Distribution channel share analysis by category
- Competitive landscape
- Leading companies (in volume terms) in the spirits sector, 2018
- Top 5 companies share by brand (in volume terms) in the spirits sector, 2018
- Brand shares of top five companies (in volume terms) by category, 2018
- Private label share analysis by category
- Growth of private labels compared to branded products
- Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category
- Packaging analysis
- Pack material
- Pack type
- Closure type
- Primary outer type
- Consumergraphics
- Demographic analysis
- Macroeconomic analysis
- Economic summary, labor market trends, and demographic trends
- GlobalData country risk index (GCRI)
- Methodology
- Definitions
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Diageo plc
- Pernod Ricard SA
- Nordbrand Nordhausen GmbH
- Henkel AG Co. KGaA
- Berentzen-Gruppe AG
- Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.
- Mast-Jgermeister Se
- De Danske A/S
- Halewood International Limited
- Arcus As
- The Osborne Group
- Asbach Gmbh
- Drinks Food Vertriebs-Gmbh
- Brown-Forman Corporation
- Remy Coitreau Group
- Bacardi Limited
- Verpoorten Gmbh Co. Kg
