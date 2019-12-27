Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U10G LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Dec-2019 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 150.2358 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2638001 CODE: U10G LN ISIN: LU1407890620 ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U10G LN Sequence No.: 37627 EQS News ID: 944075 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 27, 2019 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)