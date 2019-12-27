Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist (SP5G LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Dec-2019 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 114.2034 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 62190 CODE: SP5G LN ISIN: LU1950341179 ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5G LN Sequence No.: 37693 EQS News ID: 944207 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2019 12:10 ET (17:10 GMT)