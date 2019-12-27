

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices moved higher on Friday, extending gains to a fourth straight session, as the dollar slipped below the 97 mark, and equities turned somewhat flat as investors looked for direction amid a lack of triggers.



The dollar index dropped to 96.95, losing about 0.6%.



Gold prices stayed a bit sluggish till around mid morning, but gained in strength as the session progressed.



Gold futures for February ended up $3.70, or about 0.2%, at $1,518.10, the highest close since September 24.



On Thursday, gold futures for February ended up $9.60, or 0.6%, at 1,514.40, after having gained 1.1% a session earlier.



For the week, gold futures gained 2.5%, the best weekly rise in about four months.



Silver futures for March ended down $0.047 at $17.943 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled lower by $0.0195 at $2.8295 per pound.



Gold also found support on news Russia might consider a part-investment of its National Wealth Fund in gold.



