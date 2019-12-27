Web Presence: Eliseo Delgado Jr. Discusses How Self-Driving Trucks Will Improve Distribution Across the Country

Helping his readers understand changes and advancements in technology, computer engineer Eliseo Delgado Jr. frequently breaks down complicated topics in his online articles. Here, he explains how the self-driving semis soon to hit American highways will vastly improve the distribution of goods across the country.

RIVERSIDE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2019 / Eliseo Delgado Jr. has seen first-hand how advances in technology like robotics, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have improved many professional processes. While a lot of people are worried that computers and machines are replacing jobs faster than we can create new ones, he believes modern society would not be able to function without their mechanical counterparts.

"Just look at how we rely on our smart devices today and how many jobs are only able to accomplish what they do with the use of sophisticated computers and programs," says Eliseo Delgado Jr. "The transportation and distribution industries are some of the weakest right now with plenty of positive changes coming down the line through the help of technology."

He believes the same tech advances allowing self-driving vehicles to drive on roads today will help automate a lot of processes in distribution and provide services for the trucking industry that haven't been tapped into before. The country is only able to distribute necessities like water, food, medical supplies and more to all fifty states because of drivers in the trucking industry. A large wave of retiring truck drivers--and very few stepping up to fill in their jobs--has caused the industry to consider creative options to stay afloat.

Self-driving vehicles are carefully crafted to monitor traffic and detect potential problems on the road. Their programming is capable of quick-response maneuvers to threats like vehicles merging into lanes or potential hazards in their path. Vehicles like Tesla cars are built to protect their own driver while keeping other drivers on the road safe. This same technology can be scaled up and used by heavy machinery like semis.

The over-the-road truck driving industry is a vital source of delivery for every product bought or sold in the country, so a lack of drivers would cause a tremendous setback everywhere. Self-driving vehicles have now been tasked with carrying heavy loads and large cargo from coast to coast, paving the way for automated semi-trucks in the future.

Self-driving technology has also been used for same-city deliveries by companies like Amazon, UPS, grocery stores, and others. Soon, self-driving semis will ensure that each state receives the goods its citizens need while hopefully reducing or eliminating the accidents caused by human drivers.

"People don't have to worry about self-driving trucks taking over people's jobs and leaving them nothing to do," says Eliseo Delgado Jr. "Human responsibilities will likely just shift elsewhere in the production line instead of requiring them to drive trucks, and this is only in response to a lack of candidates filling existing roles. The machines are just here to help us do the heavy lifting."

