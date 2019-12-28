

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) said that the first patient has been dosed in a phase 1b clinical study of the company's proprietary human anti-CD19 antibody tafasitamab in newly diagnosed diffuse large B cell lymphoma or DLBCL.



The phase 1b study is an open-label, randomized, multicenter study to evaluate safety and preliminary efficacy of tafasitamab in addition to R-CHOP as well as tafasitamab and lenalidomide in addition to R-CHOP in adult patients with newly diagnosed, previously untreated DLBCL.



Patients enrolled in each arm will receive six cycles of treatment. The primary endpoint is the incidence and severity of treatment-emergent adverse events (AEs), key secondary endpoints are objective response rate (ORR) and PET-negative complete response (CR) rate at the end of treatment.



