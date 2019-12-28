Anzeige
Samstag, 28.12.2019

WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.12.2019 | 14:41
Norsk Hydro: Production resumed at Paragominas and Alunorte

The power supply to Hydro's Paragominas bauxite mine has been resumed, allowing production to restart. Production is consequently being ramped up at Hydro's Alunorte alumina refinery.

On December 18, a transmission tower overturned, ceasing power supply to Paragominas, temporarily halting the production at the mine. The transmission tower has been repaired, and the power connection resumed.

There were no personnel injuries, damages to other production assets or impact on the nearby environment related to the power outage.

Financial and operational impact has been limited, and no negative customer impact is expected.

Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact
Contact Halvor Molland
Cellular +47 92979797
E-mail Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)