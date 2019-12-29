Tourism: The 2019/20 winter tourism season started in November 2019 with 5.27 mn overnight stays, according to Statistics Austria's latest preliminary data. This corresponds to an increase of 0.7% compared to the same month of the previous year. The number of nights spent by non-resident tourists increased by 0.3% and reached 2.98 million, the nights spent by resident tourists increased by 1.4% to 2.28 million. Furthermore, the number of arrivals slightly rose by 0.2% and reached 2.19 mn in November 2019. In the calendar year 2019 so far (January to November 2019), new all-time-highs were recorded for both overnight stays (140.52 million; +1.5%) and arrivals (42.44 million; +2.8%). With an increase of 3.3% compared to the same period in the previous year, the rise in the number of ...

