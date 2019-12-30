

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Hutchison Australia said it has partnered with Nokia to commence the roll out of its 5G network in the first half of 2020.



The agreement between the companies is for a term of at least 5 years and enables Vodafone to place orders with Nokia for site delivery. It will allow Vodafone to scale up or down the pace of its 5G rollout according to its requirements.



Vodafone Hutchison Australia, a 50:50 joint venture between Vodafone Group Plc and Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited, said that the partnership with Nokia also enabled Vodafone to fast track its 5G delivery and to switch on its first group of 5G sites in and around Paramatta in the coming months.



