Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 30.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA83 ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39 Ticker-Symbol: VODI 
Xetra
27.12.19
17:35 Uhr
1,766 Euro
+0,013
+0,73 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,754
1,767
29.12.
1,757
1,761
27.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIA
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOKIA OYJ3,270-0,61 %
VODAFONE GROUP PLC1,766+0,73 %