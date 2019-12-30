

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending losses on Monday from the previous session in the last trading day of the year in Japan, following the lackluster cues from Wall Street Friday. Trading volume remained thin ahead of the New Year holidays.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 106.80 points or 0.45 percent to 23,730.92, after falling to a low of 23,658.49 in early trades. Japanese shares closed lower on Friday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp. is down 0.3 percent and Fast Retailing is declining 0.5 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is lower by 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is losing 0.7 percent.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is losing almost 2 percent, Sony is lower by almost 1 percent, Panasonic is declining 0.5 percent and Canon is down 0.4 percent.



Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is declining almost 1 percent and Toyota Motor is unchanged. In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is losing more than 1 percent and Inpex is down 0.5 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Credit Saison is rising more than 2 percent and Toyobo Co. is higher by almost 2 percent.



On the flip side, Yaskawa Electric, Unitika, Pacific Metals and Sumitomo Heavy Industries are all losing more than 2 percent each.



On the economic front, Japan will see October numbers for vehicle production today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Friday after showing a lack of direction throughout the trading session as many traders remained away from their desks following Christmas. Buying interest remained somewhat subdued as the details of the phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China are still unknown.



The Nasdaq declined 15.77 points or 0.2 percent to 9,006.62, while the Dow edged up 23.87 points or 0.1 percent to 28,645.26 and the S&P 500 inched up 0.11 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 3,240.02.



The major European markets ended modestly higher on Friday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rebounded after a mid-morning setback on Friday and eventually ended the session marginally up after data showed a larger than expected drop in crude inventories last week. WTI crude for February ended up $0.04 at $61.72 a barrel, the highest settlement price in about 3-1/2 months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX