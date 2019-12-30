EQS-News / 30/12/2019 / 11:56 UTC+8 Immediate Release 30 December 2019 (Stock Code: 2001.HK [1]) *China New Higher Education Group (2001.HK) obtained positive judgement in Xinjiang School Litigation* (30 December 2019, Hong Kong) *China New Higher Education Group* ("China New Higher Education Group", collectively referred to as the "Company" together with its subsidiary groups (stock code: 2001.HK [1])) announced that the Company obtained the positive judgement in Xinjiang School Litigation from Xinjiang High Court. On 27 December 2017, the Company announced the proposed acquisition of Xinjiang School, due to certain closing condition not having been satisfied, the Company announced the termination of the proposed acquisition on 25 October 2018. The Company filed the civil litigation against the counterparties of the proposed acquisition to claim the prepayments for the proposed acquisition and relevant expenses that had been paid by the Group. On 29 December 2019, the Company obtained the positive judgement from Xinjiang High Court in favour of the Company's claims. -End- *About China New Higher Education Group Limited* China New Higher Education Group Limited is a leading higher vocational education group in China, specialising in providing higher vocational education, with nearly 20 years of experience in the education industry. The Group is committed to helping every student become the best of themselves and gain the opportunity to excel in life. In 2009, the Group started to run schools in many provinces and regions, and its network has covered seven provinces and regions, including Yunnan, Guizhou, Hubei, Heilongjiang, Henan, Guangxi and Gansu. The Group provides high-quality higher vocational education in a wide range of fields to equip students with practical experience and applicable skills to help them gain employability. As a leader in high-quality employment, the Company has received an award from the Ministry of Education for being among the top 50 tertiary institutes with the best graduate employability, with an average employment rate of over 97%. The Company was included in the Hang Seng Small Cap Index and the Hang Seng Consumer Goods & Services Index in August 2017, the MSCI China Small Cap Index in November 2017, and the Hong Kong Stock Connect Index in March 2018. This press release is issued by *Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited* on behalf of *China New Higher Education Group Limited*. For enquiries, please contact: Wonderful Sky Financial Group Limited Janet Tang/Georgina Zhao Tel: (852) 3970 2237/ (852) 3970 2236 E-mail: newhigheredu@wsfg.hk Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=EPKMDVRFEV [2] Document title: China New Higher Education Group (2001.HK) obtained positive judgement in Xinjiang School Litigation 30/12/2019 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a2ab9b8b2b489278862468e756167a33&application_id=944243&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=72c9690dc202c70f868d7c6c365593fd&application_id=944243&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

