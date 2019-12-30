

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open mixed on Monday, with trading volumes expected to remain thin as investors wind down for the end of the year.



Asian markets are turning in a mixed performance as investors kept a wary eye on North Korea and awaited Chinese manufacturing data for direction.



At a meeting of the country's ruling Workers' Party, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for his military and diplomats to prepare unspecified 'offensive measures' to protect the country's security and sovereignty, the North's state media said today.



He will give his New Year's speech on Wednesday, with all eyes on nuclear-armed Pyongyang's threat of a 'new way' after its end-of-year deadline for sanctions relief from the U.S. China's Xi Jinping is also scheduled to give a New Year's address.



China's official manufacturing PMI is due Tuesday, while the Caixin version will be released Thursday.



The dollar continued to retreat while gold held near two-month high on dollar weakness. Oil prices hovered around three-month highs following a higher-than-expected crude inventory drawdown.



U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending mixed on Friday amid renewed optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal and positive reports on holiday shopping.



While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 inched up around 0.1 percent to hit new record closing highs, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2 percent.



European markets hit record highs on Friday as traders returned to their desks after a prolonged holiday break.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.2 percent. The German DAX rose 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index edged up 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX