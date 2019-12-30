AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B (FT1K) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2019 / 07:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B DEALING DATE: 27/12/2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 686.4053 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2264 CODE: FT1K ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FT1K Sequence No.: 37718 EQS News ID: 944285 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2019 01:17 ET (06:17 GMT)