30.12.2019
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 29

Keystone Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Keystone Investment Trust plc announces that, on 27 December 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 1,000 ordinary shares of 50p each at a price of 1760p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 41,000 ordinary shares held in treasury and 13,477,799 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 13,518,799.

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

