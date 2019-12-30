PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 Frigate FRGTE Subscription period RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.12.2019 Linas LNS1LOS1 Buyback VLN 03.01.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.12.2019 Frigate FRGTE Extraordinary General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.12.2019 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 05.01.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.12.2019 Storent Investments Coupon payment date RIG STOR080020A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2019 Energijos Skirstymo Sales figures VLN Operatorius ESO1L -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2019 Ignitis grupe LEGR0187528A Sales figures VLN LEGR020027A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2019 Ignitis gamyba LNR1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2019 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 9 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2019 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2019 Trading holiday TLN RIG VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2019 mogo MOGO100021FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2019 AgroCredit Latvia Coupon payment date RIG ACLB070026A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.12.2019 mogo MOGO100021A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2020 Trading holiday TLN RIG VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.01.2020 K2 LT K2LT Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.01.2020 Modus grupe MDGB050020FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.