Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) will display Taiwan's latest professional sports accessories manufacturing technology in 2020 Munich International Exhibition Center, Germany. With the advent of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Taiwan's textile and optical enterprises have been in the peak season with intensive orders since the second half of 2019. The Taiwan made accessories will be worn by athletes from all over the world, celebrating the extraordinary achievements of Taiwan manufacturing industry.

Taiwan's sock making technology significantly improved the sports performance

With its forward looking mindset, Taiwan's created the best stockings center Shetou, Changhua, Central Taiwan. This home of stockings industry supplies 90% of stockings to the international market. In the past decade, manufacturers have cooperated with Taiwan's top sports organizations to develop exclusive sports socks. From materials used to product design, the industry players totally transformed the perception of sports socks by using cutting-edge technology. Unlike most of the products in the market that emphasize the material or fabric used, Changhua hosiery manufacturers took the game to the next level by adding functions of "sports injuries prevention" and "sports performance enhancement" to the products. Up to now, there are 200 sock factories in Changhua, the "hosiery kingdom" of Taiwan. From cotton socks to sports pressure socks and sports functional socks, these high-quality products made with advanced technologies are recognized by consumers all over the world.

Unlock the market potential of professional sports glasses customization with leading technology

Taiwan's eyewear industry has been producing fashionable and innovative products for decades, manufacturers put their focus on sports correction films, trying to explore the market which has long been undervalued. Wide coverage and large curvature of lenses are always the key of sport glasses, which largely increased the technology barriers to produce sport glasses with myopia and astigmatism lenses. By inventing the exclusive technology to minimize the "rhombic mirror effect" in optics, Taiwan manufacturers with R&D capabilities successfully created the marketable sports corrections films by improving wearer's comfort and broadening the vision. Although foreign manufacturers developed similar products by using different solutions, the customer satisfaction of Taiwan's world leading products is more than 95%.

Discover Taiwan's sports product trends at ISPO Munich 2020

Through the exhibition of more than 20 innovative products such as sports towels and sports glasses, TAITRA believes that Taiwan's trend setting products will attract a lot of attentions and business opportunities. Taiwantrade will be exhibiting at ISPO Munich 2020 from January 26th to 29th at Messe Munchen (Hall C5, Booth 510-7).

About Taiwantrade.com

Taiwantrade.com is Taiwan's most prominent B2B portal, organized by TAITRA and backed by BOFT. TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses in strengthening their competitiveness in the international market.

For more information, please visit:

Taiwan Hosiery Zone: https://hosiery.taiwantrade.com/

Taiwan Optical Zone: https://optical.taiwantrade.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191229005014/en/

Contacts:

Media

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)

Bella Kuo

bellakuo@taitra.org.tw

+886-2-2725-5200 Ext.3935