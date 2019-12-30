Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Arricano Real Estate Plc: Loan Amendments 30-Dec-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 30 December 2019 Arricano Real Estate Plc (together with its subsidiaries "Arricano") Amendment to two loan agreements Arricano is pleased to announce that on 26 December 2019 it secured the following reduction in interest rates on two loan agreements: ? From 13.00% to 11.25% per annum on the USD20.0 million loan agreement with Tascombank JSC and Universal Bank PJSC, the loan is repayable on 30 July 2023 and all other terms remain as announced on 14 June 2019; and ? From 12.00% to 10.75% per annum on the USD12.0 million loan agreement with Tascombank JSC, the loan is repayable on 27 June 2024 and all other terms remain as announced on 28 June 2019. Ganna Chubotina, CEO of Arricano, commented: "We are very pleased to have agreed a material reduction in the cost of these two loan agreements with TASCOMBANK JSC and Universal Bank PJSC, which I believe demonstrates the quality of our long-standing partnership with these leading financial institutions as well as reflecting the increasing strength of Arricano's financial track record and prospects." Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +38 044 594 9471 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 37698 EQS News ID: 944239 End of Announcement EQS News Service

