NEX Exchange (NEXX) Admission of Security to Trading 30-Dec-2019 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following security will be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 30/12/2019. Name of Issuer: Greencare Capital plc Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00BJBYK814 Symbol: GRE EMS: 1000 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7858 1655 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 37697 EQS News ID: 944237 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2019 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)