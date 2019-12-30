Novo Nordisk A/S:

Financial calendar 2020

Bagsværd, Denmark, 30 December 2019 - Novo Nordisk today publishes its financial calendar for 2020.

Financial calendar

5 February 2020 Financial statement for 2019 and Annual Report 2019

26 March 2020 Annual General Meeting

6 May 2020 Financial statement for the first three months of 2020

6 August 2020 Financial statement for the first six months of 2020