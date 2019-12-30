Novo Nordisk A/S:

Financial calendar 2020
Bagsværd, Denmark, 30 December 2019 - Novo Nordisk today publishes its financial calendar for 2020.
|Financial calendar
|5 February 2020
|Financial statement for 2019 and Annual Report 2019
|26 March 2020
|Annual General Meeting
|6 May 2020
|Financial statement for the first three months of 2020
|6 August 2020
|Financial statement for the first six months of 2020
|30 October 2020
|Financial statement for the first nine months of 2020
Company announcement No 76 / 2019
