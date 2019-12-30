Anzeige
Novo Nordisk A/S:

Financial calendar 2020

Bagsværd, Denmark, 30 December 2019 - Novo Nordisk today publishes its financial calendar for 2020.

Financial calendar
5 February 2020Financial statement for 2019 and Annual Report 2019
26 March 2020Annual General Meeting
6 May 2020Financial statement for the first three months of 2020
6 August 2020Financial statement for the first six months of 2020
30 October 2020Financial statement for the first nine months of 2020

Further information

Media:
Charlotte Zarp-Andersson+45 4442 7603czap@novonordisk.com (mailto:czap@novonordisk.com)
Ken Inchausti (US)+1 609 786 8316kiau@novonordisk.com (mailto:mailtokiau@novonordisk.com)
Investors:
Peter Hugreffe Ankersen+45 3075 9085phak@novonordisk.com (mailto:phak@novonordisk.com)
Valdemar Borum Svarrer+45 3079 0301jvls@novonordisk.com (mailto:jvls@novonordisk.com)
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk+45 3075 2253arnd@novonordisk.com (mailto:arnd@novonordisk.com)
Mark Joseph Root+45 3079 4211mjhr@novonordisk.com
Kristoffer Due Berg (US)+1 609 235 2989krdb@novonordisk.com (mailto:krdb@novonordisk.com)

Company announcement No 76 / 2019

Attachment

  • PR191230_Financial_calendar_2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f91f8090-d6f0-4506-b316-a20b2982fdd1)
