

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch business confidence rose in December after slowing in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The business sentiment index rose to 2.9 in December from 2.8 in November.



The score was also below 1, which is the average for the past twenty years.



Producers were less positive about the expected activity, while they were more positive about their order position and of finished stocks in December, the agency said.



That said, there were more producers who expect production growth in the coming three months than those who anticipate a decline. Further, producers who found their order position large were more in number than those who considered the levels to be small.



Producers in the wood and building materials industry were the most optimistic in December.



