Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEU LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2019 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 256.2821 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 969690 CODE: DJEU LN ISIN: FR0007056841 ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEU LN Sequence No.: 37768 EQS News ID: 944391 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2019 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)