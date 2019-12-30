Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAL LN) Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2019 / 09:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 141.0438 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 280302 CODE: CNAL LN ISIN: FR0011720911 ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAL LN Sequence No.: 37794 EQS News ID: 944443 End of Announcement EQS News Service

