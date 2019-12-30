Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESW LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2019 / 09:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.6542 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1279825 CODE: LESW LN ISIN: LU1792117779 ISIN: LU1792117779 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESW LN Sequence No.: 37902 EQS News ID: 944663 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 30, 2019 03:45 ET (08:45 GMT)