Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSL LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2019 / 09:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 23.1463 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 243924 CODE: RUSL LN ISIN: LU1923627332 ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSL LN Sequence No.: 37937 EQS News ID: 944733 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 30, 2019 03:46 ET (08:46 GMT)