Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US10 LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2019 / 09:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 150.9274 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2638001 CODE: US10 LN ISIN: LU1407890620 ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US10 LN Sequence No.: 37852 EQS News ID: 944561 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 30, 2019 03:51 ET (08:51 GMT)