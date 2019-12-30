Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TELW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2019 / 09:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 27-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 141.3407 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 72665 CODE: TELW LN ISIN: LU0533034392 ISIN: LU0533034392 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TELW LN Sequence No.: 37812 EQS News ID: 944479 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 30, 2019 03:53 ET (08:53 GMT)