

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged lower in cautious trade on Monday as rising political tensions in North East Asia and violence in the Middle East kept underlying sentiment cautious ahead of the year end.



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will give his New Year's speech on Wednesday, with all eyes on nuclear-armed Pyongyang's threat of a 'new way' after its end-of-year deadline for sanctions relief from the U.S. China's Xi Jinping is also scheduled to give a New Year's address.



Investors also fretted about the pressure on repo market in the United States after the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest market repurchase agreement was undersubscribed by banks.



On the trade front, investors are looking for concrete details on the Phase 1 agreement.



In an interview with Chinese state television CGTN on Saturday night, Beijing's ambassador to the U.S., Cui Tiankai, said that China will honor its phase-one trade commitments, and suggested that the U.S. live up to theirs on issues such as Taiwan.



The benchmark DAX was down 49 points, or 0.37 percent, to 13,287 after rising 0.3 percent on Friday.



