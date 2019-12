JSC "PATA Saldus " announces when will be published financial statements for above mentioned periods: Audited financial report for the year 2019 on 30.04.2020. 3 months financial report for year 2020 on 29.05.2020. 6 months financial report for year 2020 on 31.08.2020. 9 months financial report for year 2020 on 30.11.2020. Contact information: Member of the Board Ilze Bukulde Phone: +37163807072 E-mail: info@patasaldus.lv Phone: +37163807072 E-mail: info@patasaldus.lv