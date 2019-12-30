

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks opened lower on Monday and the pound advanced as investors awaited the final details of a promised trade deal between the United States and China, which is expected to be signed in January.



Rising political tensions in North East Asia and air strikes in the Middle East also weighed on markets ahead of New Year holidays.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 20 points, or 0.25 percent, at 7,625 after gaining 0.2 percent on Friday.



Smiths Group shares dropped half a percent. The company's Chief Executive Andy Reynolds Smith will likely step down next year after a demerger of its medical unit, the Sunday Times reported.



Domino's Pizza Group shed 0.6 percent. Its Chief Financial Officer, David Bauernfeind, died in a tragic accident on 26th December whilst on holiday with his family, the company said in a statement.



Rio Tinto lost 1 percent. The mining giant said a phased restart is now in progress across the operation at Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa.



The company expects Richards Bay Minerals to return to full operations in early January, leading to regular production in early 2020.



