30.12.2019
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period

PR Newswire

London, December 30

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Closed Period Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the Company) announces that with effect from 31 December 2019, it will enter into a closed period which will remain in place until the Company releases its financial results for the year ending 31 December 2019.

However, the Company is satisfied that any information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 29 January 2020.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

30 December 2019

