Cyren Ltd: Cyren Appoints New Product Leader

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2019 / Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) today announced the appointment of Matt Mosley as Vice President of Product Management. Reporting to the CEO, Mosley will lead the execution of Cyren's product strategy and roadmap and oversee its global product management and product marketing functions.

Mosley brings nearly three decades of product experience and expertise in security operations and analytics, having previously served in senior positions at Symantec, Devo, NetIQ (acquired by Micro Focus), Internet Security Systems (acquired by IBM), Intellitactics (acquired by Trustwave), and Brabeion Software (acquired by Archer Technologies). Mosley is a frequent speaker and writer on security topics, is a member of the ISSA Global Webinar committee, and holds the CISSP, CISM, and CISA designations.

"We are fortunate to have someone with Matt's depth of product management and security experience join the Cyren executive team," said Brett Jackson, CEO of Cyren. "Matt has demonstrated over the course of his career that he is an accomplished security product thinker who delivers solutions that customers love. His product leadership will be key as Cyren continues to address emerging customer needs and delivers new products to the market."

"I am excited for the opportunity to lead Cyren's product team," Mosley said. "Cyren is uniquely positioned to protect corporations and individuals as they transition legacy email systems to the cloud and adopt next generation messaging platforms. Cyren has been a respected player in the messaging security, anti-malware, and threat intelligence markets for many years, and I look forward to bringing my experience and knowledge to the company as we create the next generation of cloud security solutions."

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's 100% cloud security solutions to protect them against cyberattacks and data loss every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with award-winning email security, cloud sandboxing and DNS filtering services for business, and threat intelligence solutions for service providers and security vendors like Microsoft, Google and Check Point. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

Blog: blog.cyren.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CyrenWeb

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cyren

Twitter: www.twitter.com/CyrenInc

Company Contact:

Mike Myshrall, CFO

Cyren

+1.703.760.3320

mike.myshrall@cyren.com

Media Contact:



John Callon

Cyren

+1-650-864-2000

john.callon@cyren.com

SOURCE: Cyren

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/571560/Cyren-Appoints-New-Product-Leader