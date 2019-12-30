

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices traded mixed on Monday as investors rebalanced their portfolios ahead of year-end.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,511.74 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,514.55.



The dollar fell against its major peers, with the euro reaching a 4-1/2-month high on optimism over U.S.-China trade deal and the global growth outlook.



Investors await the final details of a promised trade deal between the United States and China, which is expected to be signed in January.



In an interview with Chinese state television CGTN on Saturday night, Beijing's ambassador to the U.S., Cui Tiankai, said that China will honor its phase-one trade commitments, and suggested that the U.S. live up to theirs on issues such as Taiwan.



Rising political tensions in North East Asia and air strikes in the Middle East also remained on investors' radar.



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will give his New Year's speech on Wednesday, with all eyes on nuclear-armed Pyongyang's threat of a 'new way' after its end-of-year deadline for sanctions relief from the U.S. China's Xi Jinping is also scheduled to give a New Year's address.



