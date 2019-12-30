

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two worshipers were shot to death by a gunman during morning service at a church in Texas Sunday.



The incident took place at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, a suburb of Fort Worth, from where the service was being live-streamed on social media.



An armed security guard of the congregation immediately returned fire with a handgun, resulting in the gunman's death, reports quoting the authorities said.



The worshipers succumbed to gun wounds later in a hospital, police said. The Texas Department of Public Safety has launched an investigation into the incident.



The motive behind the attack, which reportedly lasted just six seconds, is not known.



Jack Cummings, a minister at the church, told the New York Times that the armed security team of the congregation prevented more loss of lives by acting quickly to fell the attacker.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott mentioned this in a statement he issued after the incident.



'Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life.' He called it 'an evil act of violence'.



This is the third incident of fatal shooting in Texas in 2019.



Under a law that came into effect in the state earlier this year, licensed handgun owners are permitted to carry weapons in public places of worship.



