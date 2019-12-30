

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's trade surplus increased in November with exports and imports falling at the same pace, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.



The trade surplus increased to SEK 2.9 billion in November from SEK 2.5 billion in the same month last year. In October, the trade deficit was SEK 3.5 billion.



On an annual basis, exports and imports declined 5.0 percent each year-on-year in November.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 21.8 billion in November, while the trade balance with EU revealed a deficit of SEK 18.9 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 0.3 billion in November, compared with a surplus of SEK 0.1 billion in the preceding month. In September, the trade surplus was SEK 0.5 billion.



For the January to November period, the trade surplus was SEK 20.4 billion versus a deficit of SEK 33.5 billion in the same period last year.



