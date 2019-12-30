Klaipedos Nafta: Decisions on AB Klaipedos nafta LNG revenue level and regasification service price for the year 2020

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) hereby informs that the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter - the Council) on 30 December 2019 set the upper limits of revenue level allowed to earn by the Company from liquefied natural gas (hereinafter - LNG) regasification service amounting to 36 287 300 EUR for the year 2020 and adopted decisions on fixed component of LNG regasification service price, i.e. established the price of 194.31 EUR/MWh/day/year. New tariff will be applicable from 1 January 2020.

For more information about the resolution adopted by the Council, please visit the website www.regula.lt .

