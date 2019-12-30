Transaction further strengthens position in the Canadian market

TIP Trailer Services, a portfolio company of I Squared Capital and one of the leading trailer leasing, rental, maintenance and repair providers across Europe and Canada, today announces it has completed the acquisition of Trailer Wizards, a leading supplier of trailer rental and leasing services in Canada. This follows the announcement of 4 September 2019 on the signing of the agreement for the acquisition.

Following the acquisition, TIP will integrate Trailer Wizards with its existing Canadian business, Train Trailer Rentals. This puts TIP in a strong position for long-term growth as it further strengthens its position in the Canadian market. The acquisition diversifies both the geographical footprint across Canada with the expansion of operations to new provinces and the service segment with more specialized trailers.

"After the recent acquisition of PEMA in Europe, the acquisition of Trailer Wizards is another key milestone in the growth path of TIP," said Bob Fast, President and CEO of TIP Trailer Services. "By joining the teams of Trailer Wizards and Train Trailer Rentals, we can provide the best in flexible commercial trailer fleet solutions and pursue growth opportunities for the combined businesses. We intend to invest to develop our longstanding customer relationships with world-class transport, logistics, and retail customers in Canada."

TIP's Canadian division will have a combined fleet of over 33,000 trailers, reefers, chassis and flatbed or drop-deck configurations. The combined business will employ over 500 people, including approximately 300 mechanics, throughout almost 30 locations in Canada from Prince Edward Island to British Columbia.

The management of the combined business is working together on an integration plan to allow a smooth transition. Unless communicated otherwise, existing contracts, services, terms and conditions and processes will remain in place at each of the businesses.

About TIP Trailer Services

Founded in 1968, TIP Trailer Services is an equipment service provider specializing in trailer leasing, rental, maintenance and repair, as well as other value-added services to transportation and logistics customers across Europe and Canada. The company has one of the largest and most diverse trailer rental and leasing fleets with over 120,000 units. Headquartered in Amsterdam, TIP has over 2,700 employees and services its customers from 120 locations in 18 countries across Europe and Canada. For more information, please visit: https://www.tipeurope.com

About Trailer Wizards

Founded in 1963, Trailer Wizards is Canada's largest national commercial trailer rental, leasing, sales, service parts, and storage company. Today, Trailer Wizards has 21 locations spanning Canada coast-to-coast including 14 fully staffed customer care centers. For more information, please visit: https://trailerwizards.com

