

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) announced that Glen Post, III has decided not to stand for re-election at the 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting. The company has appointed Hal Jones to Board, effective Jan. 1, 2020. He was recommended to the Board by Southeastern Asset Management.



Also, current non-executive Board Chairman Harvey Perry will retire in May 2020. Upon Perry's retirement, Michael Glenn will assume the position of Chairman of the Board.



The CenturyLink Board also approved certain changes to its Corporate Governance Guidelines targeting: average Board tenure of no more than 10 years; to have all non-CEO Board members be independent; a Board size of between 10 and 12 directors. The Board has also decided to rotate Board committee and Board chairs approximately every five years.



