Doubleview Capital corp.: Doubleview Capital Corp. (TSX-V: DBV) Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2019 / Doubleview Capital Corp. ("Doubleview") (TSX-V:DBV) is pleased to announce it has closed the non-brokered flow-through private placement financing and proposes to close the non-flow-through private placement financing for gross proceeds of $716,000.

Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

Doubleview closed the final tranche of its non-brokered flow-through private placement financing of 3,800,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of $570,000 (the "FT Offering"). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share to be issued as flow-through common share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable at $0.15 per share for a period of two years from the date of issue.

Doubleview will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if, at any time, the average closing price of Doubleview's common shares is equal to, or greater than, $0.25 for 5 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the expiry date will be accelerated to a date that is 30 days after Doubleview issues a news release announcing that it has elected to exercise this acceleration right.

The securities issued under the financing will be subject to a hold period expiring on December 24, 2021 pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws and the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds from the private placement will be used for exploration work on the Hat Project.

Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

Doubleview proposes to close its non-brokered private placement financing of 1,460,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $146,000 (the "Offering"), subject to TSX-Venture approval. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable at $0.15 per share for a period of two years from the date of issue.

Doubleview will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if, at any time, the average closing price of Doubleview's common shares is equal to, or greater than, $0.25 for 5 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the expiry date will be accelerated to a date that is 30 days after Doubleview issues a news release announcing that it has elected to exercise this acceleration right.

Hat Project Closed for the Season

Drilling at the Hat gold-copper porphyry project, with definition drilling and other exploration work ready has finished and the camp has closed for the season. The Hat Project lies within the Golden Triangle area of northwestern British Columbia, 190 kilometres south of Atlin.

About Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX.V:DBV]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia, Canada. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

