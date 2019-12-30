The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 30
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 27 December 2019, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 27 December 2019 98.60p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 97.36p per ordinary share
30 December 2019
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45