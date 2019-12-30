Naples, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2019) - ZA Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: ZAAG) ("ZAAG" or the "Company"), an emerging multinational conglomerate holding company focused on the acquisition of undervalued, niche companies with high growth potential around the world, is enthused to announce a market update and plans for upcoming growth.

As previously announced, ZAAG Completed its Acquisition of Naples Restaurant, Zen Asian Barbecue. Based on this acquisition, ZAAG is excited to announce its revenues have increased 152% and gross profits by 126% year over year for the first nine months of 2019 when compared to 2018.

Company President John Morgan stated, "As of our last quarterly filing, September 30, 2019, ZAAG had a total of $534,532 in assets. ZAAG has rapidly increased its nine-month revenues year over year from 2018 to 2019. In the nine months ending September 30, 2019 ZAAG had revenues of $837,070 compared to revenues of only $330,892 for the nine months ending September 30, 2018. We have increased the revenues of the Company year over year for the first nine months of 2019 when compared to 2018 by a total of $506,178 or roughly a 152% increase year over year.

Gross profit for the nine months ending September 30, 2019 were $399,948 compared to the gross profit of only $176,359 for the nine months ending September 30, 2018. We have increased the gross profits of the Company year over year for the first nine months of 2019 when compared 2018 by a total of $223,589 or roughly a 126% increase year over year."

ZAAG is glad to announce that Zen Asian Barbecue was the first of several acquisitions it looks to complete. The Company's reviewing other potential acquisitions, merger candidates and joint venture partners to aid in rapidly growing and expanding ZAAG in the beginning of year 2020 therefore adding to the bottom-line and increasing shareholder value. The company plans on releasing more news details on these potential acquisitions, merger candidates and joint venture partners in the next few weeks.

ZAAG intends to continue to grow the company via targeting existing businesses and then expanding and opening new businesses as well. We will continue to update our shareholders and the general public in the coming weeks as more material events start to unfold.

John Morgan Also commented, "If you or your business are looking to grow through the capital markets or want to go public via a merger or acquisition, or potentially do a joint venture with ZAAG, please contact us today at jm850fl@gmail.com."

ZA Group, Inc. is an emerging multinational holding company, targeting the acquisition of undervalued, niche companies with high growth potential and high return investments. ZAAG owns the award-winning restaurant, Zen Asian BBQ. Located in a Naples, Florida, Zen Asian BBQ (https://www.eatatzen.com/) is a rustic Japanese Pub mixed with Korean BBQ. It features authentic dishes from Korea, Japan and Thailand. It features creative and fresh sushi, Thai dishes inspired by Thai Street food, authentic Korean dishes, and its famous Ramen.

The official ZAAG twitter account is @ZAGroup_

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

