ams received a number industry awards in 2019 in Asia Pacific, Europe and the United States

ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high-performance sensor solutions, has been recognized through major industry awards around the globe during 2019. ams was named Outstanding EMEA Semiconductor Company by the Global Semiconductor Alliance in recognition of its vision, technology and market leadership, while CEO Alexander Everke was recognized as Executive of the Year, Global at the recent AspenCore Global CEO Summit in Shenzhen.

As ams moves forward to create a global leader in sensor solutions and photonics, the entire ams global design engineering team spanning 18 design centers across Europe, Asia and the US took top honors winning the coveted Design Engineering Team of the Year at Sensors Expo.

"Our teams are focused on the next solution, driving innovation and building differentiated products for our increasingly connected world," says Alexander Everke, CEO at ams. "Earning these important awards is an exciting recognition of our employee's dedication and hard work. The honor belongs to them and we are proud to leverage the experience of our highly skilled worldwide staff for our customer's success."

Innovating sensor technology for a better life, ams won several important technology awards in 2019

The Best of Sensors Expo 'Innovation of the Year' Award went to the ams TMF8701 true direct ToF sensor makes highly accurate distance measurements at very high speed.

AspenCore's Global Electronic Achievement Award Sensor Product of the Year celebrated the ams AS7341, a lab-grade, multi-channel color analysis in a tiny package for color analysis, automatic white balancing and color matching.

In addition, ams won several technology awards in different regions including China, recognizing ams' outstanding portfolio. These include Innovation Product and Technology from Elecfans China for the ams TMF8801 true direct time-of-flight (ToF) sensor system in a single modular package, the Smart Manufacturing Solution of the Year from EEPW for theams CMV50000 CMOS image sensor and the Automotive Technology Innovation Award from Vogel AI media in China for the ams AS8579 steering wheel hand-on/off detection system.

With a shared sense of pride, ams would like to thank its global team for their dedication and drive to develop new technologies to enhance our daily lives.

