Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007
Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On December 24, 2019, Bank of America Corporation notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 6,139,439 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 7.46%.
On December 27, 2019, Bank of America Corporation notified Ontex that it had, as a result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights, crossed below the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.
Date of Notifications: December 24, 2019, and December 27, 2019
Date Threshold Crossed: December 19, 2019, and December 20, 2019
Threshold Crossed: 5.00%
Notification by:
Bank of America Corporation
Wilmington, DE (United States)
Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
Notification of December 24, 2019:
(A) Voting rights
Previous
After the transaction
voting
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to
Not linked
Linked to
Not linked
Bank of America Corporation
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Merrill Lynch International
0
2,403,265
0
2.92%
0.00%
BofA Securities Europe SA
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
BofA Securities, Inc
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Total
0
2,403,265
0
2.92%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent
After the transaction
Holders of
Type of
Expiration
Exercise
of voting
of
Settlement
Merrill Lynch
OTC Swaps over Basket
30/10/2020
6,850
0.01%
cash
Merrill Lynch
OTC Swaps over Basket
30/04/2021
7,186
0.01%
dash
Merrill Lynch
OTC Swaps over Basket
19/10/2020
1,428
0.00%
cash
Merrill Lynch
OTC Swaps over Basket
31/01/2020
20,514
0.02%
cash
Merrill Lynch
OTC Swaps over Basket
15/02/2023
1
0.00%
cash
Merrill Lynch
OTC Swaps over Basket
19/10/2020
51,045
0.06%
cash
Merrill Lynch
OTC Swaps over Basket
31/01/2020
6,103
0.01%
cash
Merrill Lynch
OTC Swaps over Basket
17/03/2021
20,300
0.02%
cash
Merrill Lynch
Right to Recall
14,319
0.02%
physical
Merrill Lynch
Rights of Use
3,557,385
4.32%
physical
BofA Securities
Right to Recall
16,343
0.02%
physical
BofA Securities
Rights of Use
9,016
0.01%
physical
Merrill Lynch
Rights of Use
24,496
0.03%
physical
BofA Securities,
Right to Recall
1,188
0.00%
physical
TOTAL
3,736,174
4.54%
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
6,139,439
7.46%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
Merrill Lynch International, BofA Securities Europe SA, BofA Securities, Inc and Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation are controlled by "Bank of America Corporation" (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.
Additional information
The trigger for the notification is due to the trading book holding going above the 5% exemption.
Notification of December 27, 2019:
(A) Voting rights
Previous
After the transaction
voting
voting rights
of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to
Not linked
Linked to
Not linked
Bank of America Corporation
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Merrill Lynch International
2,403,265
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
BofA Securities Europe SA
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
BofA Securities, Inc.
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Merrill Lynch Professional
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Total
2,403,265
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
(B) Equivalent
After the transaction
Holders of
Type of
Expiration
Exercise
of voting
of
Settlement
Bank of America
TOTAL
voting rights
of voting rights
TOTAL (A B)
0
0.00%
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
Merrill Lynch International, BofA Securities Europe SA, BofA Securities, Inc and Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation are controlled by "Bank of America Corporation" (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.
Additional information
The trigger for the notification is due to the trading book holding going below the 5% exemption.
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191230005151/en/
