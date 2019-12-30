Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 30.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116FD ISIN: BE0974276082 Ticker-Symbol: OT7 
Tradegate
30.12.19
12:02 Uhr
18,050 Euro
-0,250
-1,37 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
1-Jahres-Chart
ONTEX GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONTEX GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,050
18,220
15:36
18,330
18,540
17:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ONTEX
ONTEX GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ONTEX GROUP NV18,050-1,37 %