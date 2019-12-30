Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On December 24, 2019, Bank of America Corporation notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 6,139,439 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 7.46%.

On December 27, 2019, Bank of America Corporation notified Ontex that it had, as a result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights, crossed below the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notifications: December 24, 2019, and December 27, 2019

Date Threshold Crossed: December 19, 2019, and December 20, 2019

Threshold Crossed: 5.00%

Notification by:

Bank of America Corporation Wilmington, DE (United States)

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification of December 24, 2019:

(A) Voting rights Previous

notification After the transaction voting

rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to

securities Not linked

to securities Linked to

securities Not linked

to securities Bank of America Corporation 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Merrill Lynch International 0 2,403,265 0 2.92% 0.00% BofA Securities Europe SA 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% BofA Securities, Inc 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Total 0 2,403,265 0 2.92% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent

financial

instruments After the transaction Holders of

equivalent

financial

instruments Type of

financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise

period or

date of voting

rights that

may be

acquired if

the

instrument

is exercised of

voting

rights Settlement Merrill Lynch

International OTC Swaps over Basket 30/10/2020 6,850 0.01% cash Merrill Lynch

International OTC Swaps over Basket 30/04/2021 7,186 0.01% dash Merrill Lynch

International OTC Swaps over Basket 19/10/2020 1,428 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch

International OTC Swaps over Basket 31/01/2020 20,514 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch

International OTC Swaps over Basket 15/02/2023 1 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch

International OTC Swaps over Basket 19/10/2020 51,045 0.06% cash Merrill Lynch

International OTC Swaps over Basket 31/01/2020 6,103 0.01% cash Merrill Lynch

International OTC Swaps over Basket 17/03/2021 20,300 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch

International Right to Recall 14,319 0.02% physical Merrill Lynch

International Rights of Use 3,557,385 4.32% physical BofA Securities

Europe SA Right to Recall 16,343 0.02% physical BofA Securities

Europe SA Rights of Use 9,016 0.01% physical Merrill Lynch

Professional

Clearing

Corporation Rights of Use 24,496 0.03% physical BofA Securities,

Inc. Right to Recall 1,188 0.00% physical TOTAL 3,736,174 4.54%

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 6,139,439 7.46%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Merrill Lynch International, BofA Securities Europe SA, BofA Securities, Inc and Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation are controlled by "Bank of America Corporation" (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

The trigger for the notification is due to the trading book holding going above the 5% exemption.

Notification of December 27, 2019:

(A) Voting rights Previous

notification After the transaction voting

rights voting rights of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to

securities Not linked

to securities Linked to

securities Not linked

to securities Bank of America Corporation 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Merrill Lynch International 2,403,265 0 0 0.00% 0.00% BofA Securities Europe SA 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% BofA Securities, Inc. 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Merrill Lynch Professional

Clearing Corporation 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Total 2,403,265 0 0 0.00% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent

financial

instruments After the transaction Holders of

equivalent

financial

instruments Type of

financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise

period

or date of voting

rights that

may be

acquired if

the

instrument

is exercised of

voting

rights Settlement Bank of America

Corporation TOTAL

voting rights of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 0 0.00%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Merrill Lynch International, BofA Securities Europe SA, BofA Securities, Inc and Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corporation are controlled by "Bank of America Corporation" (see enclosure). Bank of America Corporation is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

The trigger for the notification is due to the trading book holding going below the 5% exemption.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

