Veolia (Paris:VIE) regularly reviews its asset portfolio in the light of its strategy and development plan. This review reinforces the capacity and flexibility of the Group to position itself on the best growth opportunities, where Veolia can bring the most added value, and in coherence with the next strategic plan to be presented early 2020. It is within this framework that Veolia, through its subsidiary Veolia Energy North America Holdings, Inc, has finalized today the sale of its district energy assets in the United States to Antin Infrastructure Partners.

The portfolio comprises steam, hot and chilled water and electricity production plants, including cogeneration, and 13 networks in 10 US cities. An investment fund dedicated to infrastructure, Antin Infrastructure Partners has invested over 7 billion euros in 24 companies in 12 years of existence. Antin Infrastructure Partners is notably the owner since 2018 of Idex, which operates around 40 heating and cooling networks in France.

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With over 171,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them. In 2018, the Veolia group supplied 95 million people with drinking water and 63 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 56 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 49 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €25.91 billion in 2018 (USD 30.6 billion). www.veolia.com

